Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club will now host the third leg of the Tour de Riverina series next month following the recent postponement of the Butch Menz Memorial.
Hosted by the Wagga Cycling Club, the Butch Menz Memorial was scheduled to be run next Sunday June 25 but will now be hosted later in the year.
The change of dates means that the Geoff Dixon Memorial that is hosted by AWCC on July 16 will now be the third leg of the series.
Wagga Cycling Club's Titus Madeley currently leads the series on 18 points after the first two events ahead of AWCC's Dan Luke (11 points) and Cobram Barooga Cycling Club's young gun Max Holgate and AWCC's Steve Kilpatrick who are tied on 10 points in third.
Madeley took out the last round of the series held in Griffith leading home Kilpatrick and ADF CC's Marc Vroomans in the Dean Carter Memorial at the end of April.
