The Geoff Dixon Memorial will now be the third leg of the Tour de Riverina series

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 14 2023 - 5:30pm
The Butch Menz Memorial scheduled for next Sunday June 25 will now be hosted later in the year. Picture by Les Smith
Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club will now host the third leg of the Tour de Riverina series next month following the recent postponement of the Butch Menz Memorial.

