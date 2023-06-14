The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Junee struggling as season wears on, hope to hold onto top four

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siana Graham is defended by Stacey Collins. Junee coach Matthew Stubbs said the side is struggling in the first half of the season. Picture by Les Smith
Siana Graham is defended by Stacey Collins. Junee coach Matthew Stubbs said the side is struggling in the first half of the season. Picture by Les Smith

Cancelled training, multiple broken bones, and a changing squad is challenging Junee Jaguars as they try to hold onto their fourth sport position on the Leonard Cup ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.