Junee struggling as season wears on, hope to hold onto top four

Cancelled training, multiple broken bones, and a changing squad is challenging Junee Jaguars as they try to hold onto their fourth sport position on the Leonard Cup ladder.
With poor weather closing Burns Park recently, the side hasn't spent as much time together as coach Matthew Stubbs would like ahead of the Young game.
"We haven't had the opportunity to train too much out at Junee," Stubbs said.
"We're hoping to get a run in (Thursday) night but we've had a run of bad weather.
"We copped a bit of a hiding when we played Hanwood last round and we're struggling a bit."
Currently keeperless, after Leesa Pullen broke her wrist in the Hanwood game, Stubbs said the side has had a challenging start to the season.
"We lost a stack of players, really struggling, so we're hoping that we don't lose touch with the top four," Stubbs said.
"They're tough girls and I'm sure we'll work it out."
Feeling this is a must win game to hold onto their position, Stubbs expects the side will go onto the field determined for a win on Sunday morning.
With such a changed side and with weather impacting access to training, Stubbs said the playing group is still finding their rhythm with each other.
Playing at home this weekend, he's hopeful the local game will give the side an extra push.
"It's only our second game in Junee this season, so I'm hoping we'll get a crowd there," he said.
"The ladies are very keen to perform better than they did against Hanwood, they certainly know if we lose this one we'll drop out of the top four."
Last time the two sides played Young won 3-1, and Stubb's expects this game to be even harder, with the competition improving week on week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
