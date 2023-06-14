The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Tuksar unsure of impact bye weeks will have on Wanderers side

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Wanderers Lizzie Dumpleton clears the ball in one of the sides home games earlier in the season. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga City Wanderers Lizzie Dumpleton clears the ball in one of the sides home games earlier in the season. Picture by Les Smith

After weeks of on and off play, Wagga City Wanderers will return to Gissing Oval to play the bottom of the ladder Weston Molonglo on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.