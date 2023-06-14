Tuksar unsure of impact bye weeks will have on Wanderers side

After weeks of on and off play, Wagga City Wanderers will return to Gissing Oval to play the bottom of the ladder Weston Molonglo on Sunday.
Coach Rob Tuksar said he'll know after the game whether the scattering of weeks off has helped or hurt his team.
"It's nice to keep playing, keep training, that sort of things," Tuksar said.
"I think it's good to have that consistent week in, week out play.
"Sometimes it's good for the girls to have a break and not think about football for a bit and then come back, but it could be the worst thing in the world, we'll find out."
Sitting top of the State League Women's ladder, Tuksar said the side needs to ensure they don't become complacent or underestimate their opponents.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"You've got to make sure that you let the girls know the importance of it and that the job's not done," he said.
"We still have to keep winning games and maintaining consistency.
"We need to make sure we start well, start with a positive frame of mind and if we can do that and get on top of the game early, block the opposition out of the equation then we can play a bit more the style football we want to play.
"The longer they feel like they're in the game, the harder it is for us, they get a bit more encouragement and think we could get a result here and dig really deep, then we get frustrated, so we have to stay on top of that and start really positively."
Just their third home game of the season, Tuksar said the group is excited to be taking the field at home.
With the benefit of a familiar territory, he's hopeful for another positive outcome.
Now halfway through their season the side has come through their games mostly unscathed, though they will be without Bronte Buik due to ankle injury.
Tuksar said she'll be missed on the field as a wiser head on the park.
"People have been a bit crook and that sort of thing, but she's the only one with a major injury," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.