WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly has sent Cliff House straight to the spelling paddock after his Highway success last Saturday.
Donnelly enjoyed his second Highway success as Cliff House proved too good in the $120,000 class three country feature over 1500m.
It took Cliff House's record to four wins and four minor placings from eight career starts, having earned $116,000 already after being picked up as a tried horse for $7000.
Donnelly was impressed by Cliff House's latest win and ultimately decided to spell him now so he can be back for the spring.
"He's gone to the paddock, I had him in the paddock early the next morning," Donnelly said.
"Immediately after the race I thought I could take him to Narrandera, or there is a race at Randwick in the middle of July, and then just driving home I thought no, he's done a good job, he likes his races spaced, if I kept him to one of those races it's another month and then if he spells then, he's almost missed the spring by the time he spells and comes back.
"If I just give him four weeks out, he's a sound horse, give him a break, get him back in the stable, have something for the spring and then another little break before the autumn."
Donnelly believes next year's Wagga Gold Cup will come around too soon for four-year-old Cliff House.
"I reckon he's another year away from that. He's just a slow learner so I'm not pushing him towards that," he said.
"The Albury Mile might be a nice race for him. I might possibly even run him in the Murrumbidgee Cup but I think I'll leave the Wagga Cup. He's a sound horse and I'll keep him lightly raced."
Participator, who ran seventh at Randwick on Saturday, has also gone to the paddock. He will return at Wagga in September with the Snake Gully Cup and Wagga Town Plate among his future goals.
...
WAGGA jockey Danny Beasley continues to conquer upon his return to Australia.
Beasley landed a winning double at Randwick on Saturday. He steered Cliff House to victory before scoring on Pascero for Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young.
Beasley estimates it was his first winning double at Randwick since 2007.
"It was really nice. Good to get back to Randwick," he said.
"The biggest part of the day was the Highway. To win that race for Tim was very special because he's been my biggest supporter since I've come back and they're just a great group of people, the people that are in him. I know the race meant a lot to him."
To say Beasley is a fan of the Highway concept is an understatement.
"Just that concept of the Highway racing, when you're over in Singapore and we're looking back, Highways never existed before I left and you hear about the Country Championships, you hear about the Kosciuszko, you hear about these Highways and you go that sounds great, that's really good but until you're actually involved in it, you don't really know the magnitude of them," he said.
"It was a Saturday winter's day there on Saturday but that mounting yard for the Highway, it was full, there was a lot of country people there supporting their horse. It's magic.
"To be able to win one so soon after being back, and for Tim, it was a massive highlight."
Despite the metropolitan rides, and success that is coming his way, Beasley is happy to stick with country racing.
"One thing I have found since I've come back, the travelling's a lot easier, the roads are better, the cars are better, the highways going into both Sydney and Melbourne, they're easy to get into," he said.
"I won't go back to riding five days a week or anything like that but if the phone calls to come to Sydney or Melbourne and it's warranted, I'm more than happy to go."
Beasley will head to Kembla Grange this Saturday, where he sticks with Donnelly's Bongo Rhythm in a Class One (1200m).
...
ALBURY trainer Rob Wellington will hope to continue a good week at Rosehill on Saturday.
Wellington took out the Wagga Winter Sprint on Tuesday with talented sprinter Smiler Marshall.
He will look to carry that success onto Saturday when he lines up Altrove in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m).
Altrove has not been sighted since his sixth placing in the Albury Guineas in March and will be ridden by Tyler Schiller from barrier nine.
...
NARRANDERA Race Club is looking forward to hosting their first meeting of the year on Saturday.
The club has received 143 nominations for the six-race card where the highlight will be the race named in honour of the late Peter Bloomfield.
Narrandera Race Club racing manager Michael Bailey expects the Vale Peter Bloomfield Benchmark 50 Handicap (1200m) to be the highlight of the card.
"There will be plenty of interest in that race, especially with Shane (Bloomfield) having some runners," Bailey said.
The meeting will be the first opportunity for Narrandera to showcase a new judge and steward's box that has been constructed, as well as a new toilet and amenities block at the back of the betting ring and function centre.
"They are two really good projects that we've finalised and the track and surrounds are the best they have ever been," Bailey said.
Bailey said the track was also in brilliant order and was expected to improve on the soft six rating on Wednesday.
"If it doesn't rain any more it will be better than that," he said.
"They will run slick times because the track has the best grass cover it's ever had."
The club is concentrating on a big build up to Narrandera Cup day on Sunday, July 16. The feature is worth $50,000 this year and the club expects it to be the biggest ever running of the cup given the addition of Big Dance eligibility for the first time.
...
WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel enjoyed a successful week.
Gorrel made the trip to Parkes on Saturday, returning a winner and a second placegetter from his two starters.
Stable apprentice Anaelle Gangotena guided Sestina ($2.60) to victory in the Benchmark 50 Handicap (1200m). Argyll Gardens ($5.50) finished a close second in the Coradgery Cup.
Gorrel then struck at his home track on Tuesday with Would Be King ($26) winning the Benchmark 66 Handicap (2000m).
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Narrandera (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.