A charity that spends hundreds of dollars every week helping to feed those in need has been given a major boost as the rising cost of living continues to take a toll on individuals and aid organisations.
On Wednesday, the Wagga Marketplace announced Carevan would be the recipient of its $10,000 Community Kickstarter Grant for 2023.
The Wagga-based charity provides meals to services so those in need in the community don't have to go without.
Wagga Marketplace community marketing manager Chloe Sutton said Carevan was selected due to the huge impact it has on the community.
"Carevan was chosen because at the moment with the cost of living we know that it's hard for families to find resources and people who are homeless to find resources," she said.
"It's great to be able to give $10,000 to a fantastic organisation in Wagga, we love that Carevan is local and run by local volunteers."
Carevan chairman David Brennan said the grant will help the charity enormously.
"It will go towards general expenses," Mr Brennan said.
"We know our general shopping bill is up to $400 a week, there's a lot of things we need to buy, on top of all the meat and vegetable donations, to cook the meals.
"We now also have a paid part-time staff member, so we also need to meet wages."
Mr Brennan said it is a huge win for the charity, which first came under the Marketplace's radar after Carevan deputy chair Bronwyn Boyle applied for the grant.
"All donations and grants are how we fund ourselves and we rely so heavily on the donors of the meat and veggies," Mr Brennan said. "We provide our meals to services and they are the ones really feeling it.
"We really appreciate the support and it's fantastic that the Marketplace supports these kinds of programs."
