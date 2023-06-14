The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Marketplace gives $10,000 to Carevan to combat the cost of living

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 3:30pm
Wagga Marketplace community marketing manager Chloe Sutton with the Marketplace's Maria Sharman, Carevan deputy chair Bronwyn Boyle and Carevan chair David Brennan. Picture by les Smith
Wagga Marketplace community marketing manager Chloe Sutton with the Marketplace's Maria Sharman, Carevan deputy chair Bronwyn Boyle and Carevan chair David Brennan. Picture by les Smith

A charity that spends hundreds of dollars every week helping to feed those in need has been given a major boost as the rising cost of living continues to take a toll on individuals and aid organisations.

