Resort-style luxury | House of the Week

In picturesque Governors Hill estate, this impressive residence showcases a design that is divided over three different levels, giving it a sense of individuality and structural character.
House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 3
"Twenty-eight Matilda is something out of a picture book," licensed estate agent Ryan Smith said.
"Meticulously crafted, with exquisite finishes, it's a home that really separates itself from any other in town. With attention to detail from head to toe, this is exactly what you would expect from this home being built by one of Wagga's leading builders."
Utilising a mixture of recycled materials and modern finishes, the home's exterior presents an aesthetic that is both unique and contemporary. Behind the grand front door, the 3.5-metre tall ceilings immediately set a luxurious tone. On the lower level, the first living space features large-scale windows and sheer curtains to saturate the room with natural light. To the left, there is a generous home office space and a guest bedroom with ensuite. Open-plan kitchen, dining and the second living zone are on the elevated level of the home. Alongside the main area of the kitchen is a spacious butler's pantry and laundry space with ample storage and direct access to the single lock-up garage.
Click on the video for a virtual tour.
Living space is thoughtfully designed with a central sitting area, which has access to a private courtyard that separates the main bedroom suite from the remaining rooms. Down one side of the home are three bedrooms with built-in robes, as well as the main bathroom and a powder room.
Walking into the main bedroom, the sense of luxury and focus on quality is evident. Windows provide a stunning view of the backyard and allow for natural light to flood the room. The ensuite offers a freestanding bath and a double shower, all finished with a sleek walk-through wardrobe that has generous hanging space and cabinetry for folded items.
Enjoy northerly views of the surrounding rural backdrop from several vantage points of the home. Outdoor living is for those who love to spend hours entertaining or relaxing with friends and family. With its undercover patio area, and in-ground pool, the backyard is a further extension of the home's interior luxury. A double-sized lock-up shed is ideal for storage and workshopping. A perfect match for buyers seeking a luxurious home in a peaceful location. Contact Ryan to schedule your inspection.
