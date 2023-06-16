Resort-style luxury | House of the Week

Utilising a mixture of recycled materials and modern finishes, the home's exterior presents an aesthetic that is both unique and contemporary. Behind the grand front door, the 3.5-metre tall ceilings immediately set a luxurious tone. On the lower level, the first living space features large-scale windows and sheer curtains to saturate the room with natural light. To the left, there is a generous home office space and a guest bedroom with ensuite. Open-plan kitchen, dining and the second living zone are on the elevated level of the home. Alongside the main area of the kitchen is a spacious butler's pantry and laundry space with ample storage and direct access to the single lock-up garage.