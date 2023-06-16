Resort-style luxury | House of the Week

The Daily Advertiser
House of the Week | 28 Matilda Crescent, Gumly Gumly

By House of the Week
June 16 2023 - 2:30pm
In picturesque Governors Hill estate, this impressive residence showcases a design that is divided over three different levels, giving it a sense of individuality and structural character.

