Gupte selected in NSW Country side in latest accolade of 2023

Niranjan Gupte has been selected in the NSW Country hockey team to compete in the Australian Country Championships in August.
Gupte was named in the 18-man team based on his performance playing for Wagga at the State Championships this weekend.
His first NSW selection, Gupte didn't realise he was even eligible until he was approached midway through the Championships.
"It was a good surprise," Gupte said.
"I've never played NSW State Championships before, I wasn't really sure what to expect going in, and I hadn't nominated for the team.
"We were playing division two, so I didn't think that I would be eligible, and for a couple of other reasons as well, but I was just playing normal hockey, more focused on the team performance, but I guess they've seen something they liked and they approached the team and said it'd be nice if some of you boys would nominate."
No stranger to high-level hockey, Gupte has previously been selected in ACT state teams and the National Junior Squad.
This year he's been appointed co-captain for the Canberra league Wagga Scorchers and invited to play in a Canberra Chill exhibition series for potential selection in the Hockey One side.
Pleased with how he's playing at the moment, Gupte said he's taken a fresh approach to hockey this season and is enjoying the game.
"With the new Wagga Scorchers team it's a different dynamic to what I had been doing and I think that it freshens it up," he said.
"It gives you new motivation to focus on your hockey, getting fitter, getting better, it reinvigorates the passion for the game, so I think that's one thing that I would contribute to my performance this year.
"It's opened up new opportunities, it's been good."
A small sport community, Gupte said he knows most of his teammates and is good friends with some.
He's looking forward to the opportunity to play alongside them, work permitting.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
