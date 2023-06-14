The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga's Gupte selected in NSW Country side after State Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 14 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gupte selected in NSW Country side in latest accolade of 2023
Gupte selected in NSW Country side in latest accolade of 2023

Niranjan Gupte has been selected in the NSW Country hockey team to compete in the Australian Country Championships in August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.