Letters: Wagga Debutante Ball was further proof of value of volunteering

The Wagga Debutante Ball was held at The Range Function Centre on Friday, June 2.
What a wonderful night the 20 debs and their partners had with their families and friends.
Debs and partners were presented to the mayor and matron of honour, then danced the Oxford waltz.
A delicious two-course hot dinner was served to the 360 people present.
After the dinner the dancing continued, the debs and partners had learned eight dances in one month with the help of Marian and Tom Johnson.
The white dresses were so beautiful and the girls presented the different styles to their full advantage, the boys looked the part perhaps the first time in a dinner suit and they looked so proud of their partners.
After dancing their newly learned dances the teenagers danced with their mums and dads, who must have been delighted to see the young ones having such fun.
The mayor gave a short address on volunteering and reminded everyone the ball was created by people volunteering, with Nicole and Darren and Emma Verus being the main organisers. He suggested the teenagers become volunteers.
When they look back in the future on the wonderful night they had at their 2023 debutante ball, remembering it all happened because of volunteers, the mayor suggested they may throughout their lives be volunteers as well.
Best wishes to the debutante ball committee and thank you for your work. May we see you again in 2024.
On June 6, The Daily Advertiser published a letter: "The PM must intervene on Calvary Hospital takeover".
On page 4 of that issue there was a full-page pro-abortion news story.
The matter of the letter and the thrust of the article are related.
Clearly, the Labor/Greens ACT government move against Calvary Hospital is socialisation at its worst.
The move is ideological hatred of Catholic health's culture of warm, loving nurture from the neonatal to end-of-life care, opposed by the government policy of contraception, abortion and euthanasia - cold and fatal.
Calvary's plea for reprieve was crushed by the full-panel of ACT Supreme Court.
Locally, Labor councillor Dan Hayes succeeded in his move to enlist Wagga Council in his bid to advocate for improved abortion access.
Interestingly, his move was pre-advised the day before that council meeting - in The Daily Advertiser and nationally on ABC morning news.
That latter news would have been heard with interest by the "gurus" in Canberra - giving oxygen for the move on Calvary.
It is said that Wagga's Calvary and all Catholic schools could be up for grabs.
