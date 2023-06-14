The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 15

Updated June 15 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Plan to reduce comics in print an is ill-advised one
Letters: Plan to reduce comics in print an is ill-advised one

COMICS PLAN ILL-ADVISED

What a ridiculous move to drop the daily comics to one a day - how can we choose. If you drop The Phantom, you will leave all the readers hanging as to what will happen to him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.