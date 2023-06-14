Letters: Plan to reduce comics in print an is ill-advised one

What a ridiculous move to drop the daily comics to one a day - how can we choose. If you drop The Phantom, you will leave all the readers hanging as to what will happen to him.
The QR code only allows one choice and there is no place for comments. Why didn't you invite comments from readers on the article about the reduction, or were you too afraid of the negative comments this move would bring?
One of the reasons for restricting comics is the increasing cost of newsprint and to make room for news.
Well, have a look at the news items and cull something there. Some of the opinion columns, taken from other publications, are only of passing interest and most readers would not miss them.
When it comes to local Wagga news there is precious little about what is going on in Wagga - the DA is only a shadow of its former self.
I have a digital subscription so you could leave the comics in the digital paper, that does not take up any newsprint space. This move is part of a worldwide trend and apparently caused a large uproar from those who enjoy the comics.
Australia's 80,000 disused and abandoned mines have enormous potential for nearby communities. These range from rehabilitated pits converted to recreational lakes to sources of critical minerals and renewable energy.
The Genex pumped-hydro project in northern Queensland for example will generate up to 900 jobs and store its water in two pits of the old Kidston goldmine. It has a storage/generation capacity of 250MW for eight hours (2,000MWh) and will ramp up in less than 30 seconds.
A second example of long-term storage is Broken Hill's underground compressed air energy storage system being built for Transgrid by Canadian company Hydrostor. The air is stored in purpose-built caverns and, when needed, is released to spin a turbine. When completed, it will be the world's biggest CAES facility and provide at least eight hours of storage.
Another exciting use of old mine sites is the recovery of critical and rare metals from tailings dumps. Critical metals are vital for clean energy and advanced technologies like smartphones, computers, solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles.
Reusing and rehabilitating old mine sites could well be the next "mining boom" in regional Australia.
Pope's cartoons are always "on the money". Lately they've been "on the planet" too (Daily Advertiser, June 6 and 10). Great work, Pope. Keep cartooning for the earth and koalas. Unfortunately, they need all the help they can get.
