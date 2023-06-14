ON THE PACE: Oratoria heads off on new adventure

One of the Riverina's most promising horses has been sold to the United States.
After strong performances throughout the Regional Championships, including finishing second in the State Final, Brucedale trainer-driver David Druitt elected to sell Oratoria.
The four-year-old, who Druitt also owns, won seven of his 23 starts to go with 11 placings and almost $76,000 before being sold.
However the offer was simply too good for Druitt to ignore.
"It was really good money so I just couldn't say no," Druitt said.
"At this stage I don't want to go to Sydney and they know that."
The sale was completed shortly after his second at Menangle on May 27.
"I got a sale for him straight away and you can't knock the money back in my business and if I want to keep doing it," Druitt said.
PETER McRae brought up his 250th career win at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
After having no luck needing one more win to bring up the milestone on Friday, McRae combined with Rod Woodhouse to bring up the win with Fe Fe On Fire.
SHEPPARTON proved to be a happy hunting ground for Riverina connections on Sunday.
Blake Jones drove a winning double with Hy Poactive winning on debut for Ellen Bartley before Binalong Week also produced the goods in his first start for Ronny Calleja.
Andrew Pitt also made a successful trip south of the border with Perfect Trend making it two wins from her last three starts.
MICHAEL Boots had a winning double at Menangle on Saturday.
Taipo made it two wins on the trot with an all-the-way win before Nerano won first up for new trainer Jason Grimson.
Coming off two wins for James Rattray last season, the Griffith and Leeton Pacers Cup winner, took out the free-for-all.
Braedos Lad also scored another metropolitan success for Albury owner Phil Nicholson on the card.
Meanwhile Boots had more success with Regal Attire winning the trot feature at Bankstown on Monday.
YOUNG trainer-driver Michael Hardy made a successful trip to Dubbo on Friday.
Im Belieber was able to lead all-the-way .
The Riverina-owned Mighty Atom also made it two wins for the week, after success at Canberra on Monday, at the same meeting.
RIVERINA form also held true at Canberra on Monday.
Jon Ponsonby and Todd Day combined for success with God Bless You.
Father and son combination David and Blake Micallef also took out the last with Berani.
VICTORIAN trainer Greg Fleming has had his licence suspended after peptides VYSNFLR (T17 fragment), VNFYAWK (T6 fragment) and SLTTLLR (T11 fragment) were detected in the blood sample taken from Red Hot Assassin prior to his third at Riverina Paceway on March 3.
A date for the inquiry has not been scheduled at this time.
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.48pm.
Wagga also races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
