A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury after a B-double rolled in the Riverina on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to Barham Road, near Caldwell, west of Deniliquin, just after 8am on Wednesday following reports a B-double had rolled.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said upon arrival paramedics assessed a man in his 40s at the scene, who is believed to have sustained an injury to his head.
The man was transported by road to Deniliquin Hospital for further assessment, the spokesperson said.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said crews were also called to the scene, where they were monitoring the road for spillages.
Motorists are being advised to exercise caution when travelling in the area.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
