The annual Lisa's Rainbow Day, which supports the Mark Hughes Foundation, is on again at Dakota Hair. Book in for a shampoo and blow-dry to raise money for brain cancer. There will be music, snacks, sausage sizzle, raffles, face painting and more from 9am to 4pm. The day, which was started in memory of Lisa Hill, will make donations also in honour of Geoff Reid. East Wagga-Kooringal will also be collecting cans for cancer at their home game at Gumly Oval - look for the pink skip bins.