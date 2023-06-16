Those considering a trip to the beach this weekend may want to consider going to the Civic Theatre instead. For their 25th anniversary show, the Riverina Anglican College students will perform the musical The Little Mermaid on Friday and through the rest of the weekend after Thursday's opening night. There are 7.30pm shows Friday and Saturday, and 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Flowerdale Lagoon for the lagoon loops run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Take off to Tarcutta for a leisurely drive and a great range at the village's monthly markets at the Soldiers Memorial Hall. There will be plenty of home-grown products, plants and jewellery and more on offer. Curb your hunger with a barbecue, sandwiches, cakes and drinks available for purchase.
International crime fiction author Michael Robotham is the VIP guest at this year's Jugiong Writers' Festival, which opens at the town hall at 9.15am and focuses on the theme of Moments on the Murrumbidgee. He is involved in several of the sessions, from discussing his career and being involved in a crime writing panel led by Sulari Gentill. Other authors on the line-up include Karen Viggers, Sally Warriner and Robyn Cadwallader. Check out the full program at jugiongwritersfestival.com.
From food and entertainment to a singing competition and open mic karaoke, to a Filipino Jeep, residents will get a first-hand experience of the Philippines, but in Wagga's own backyard. A mini "Fusion-like" festival will be held at Kyeamba Smith Hall at the Wagga Showgrounds to celebrate the 125th Philippine Independence Day, with more than 10 Filipino food stalls line up and an array of performers. It opens with a mass at 9.30am and then the day really gets going.
Footy fans, this is your night - and it starts at 2pm. The East Wagga-Kooringal hawks host a sportsmans night after a big day at Gumly Oval. There will be a Q&A with AFL stars and premiership platers Matt Suckling, Luke Breust and Wayne Carey, followed by a memorabilia auction, at the clubrooms from 6pm. Tickets are $55 and include a meal. See ewkhawks.com.au for details.
The annual Lisa's Rainbow Day, which supports the Mark Hughes Foundation, is on again at Dakota Hair. Book in for a shampoo and blow-dry to raise money for brain cancer. There will be music, snacks, sausage sizzle, raffles, face painting and more from 9am to 4pm. The day, which was started in memory of Lisa Hill, will make donations also in honour of Geoff Reid. East Wagga-Kooringal will also be collecting cans for cancer at their home game at Gumly Oval - look for the pink skip bins.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
The Wagga Country Music Club has local and guest artists joining for the monthly performance at Wagga RSL. Get toe-tapping from 1.30pm, tickets $10 to $20.
