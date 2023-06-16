The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

What's on around Wagga: school musical, Michael Robotham at Jugiong Writers' Festival, Philippine Independence Day

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
See TRAC's rendition of The Little Mermaid, catch international crime fiction author Michael Robotham at the Jugiong Writers' Festival or join the 125th Philippine Independence Day at Kyeamba Smith Hall. Pictures supplied, from file
See TRAC's rendition of The Little Mermaid, catch international crime fiction author Michael Robotham at the Jugiong Writers' Festival or join the 125th Philippine Independence Day at Kyeamba Smith Hall. Pictures supplied, from file

FRIDAY

  • Josh McKellar, Wagga RSL, 7pm
  • Radio Velvet, The Union, 9pm

Those considering a trip to the beach this weekend may want to consider going to the Civic Theatre instead. For their 25th anniversary show, the Riverina Anglican College students will perform the musical The Little Mermaid on Friday and through the rest of the weekend after Thursday's opening night. There are 7.30pm shows Friday and Saturday, and 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.