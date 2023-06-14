First time coach Nirajan Gupte is pleased with the overall performance of the Wagga Hockey Association representative side at the NSW State Championships despite their final ladder position.
Finishing eighth in their pool of 10 associations, Gupte said it was a tight competition and feels that his side played better than their ladder position suggests.
"It was a good weekend, everything went quite smoothly from a coach's perspective, the team gelled really well together and we played some really competitive and fun hockey," Gupte said.
"We came eighth, so we didn't get relegated but we didn't win the competition. The way the draw works, there's two pools and you cross over, so eighth we can't be disappointed with but I think the hockey that we were playing was quite competitive and I think we probably deserved a higher spot."
The team featured a mix of players from the Wagga Scorchers and local club competition.
Gupte said the group stepped up well into the higher level of competition and enjoyed the challenge of playing against other top players.
"It's quite infectious, that's what we love playing hockey for, is that challenge and I think they really liked that challenge," he said.
"Wagga isn't bad, but it's not the same challenge playing in Wagga as it was (at States) and you could see they really were thriving, they stepped up to that level and you could see the improvement as well with each game."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
His first time taking up a coaching role, while playing at that, Gupte said it's something he'd be interested in pursuing down the track.
Focusing on playing for now, he said the experience was eye opening for what his coaches experience week in and out.
I've got a bit more respect now for coaches," he said.
"Sometimes you tell people things and it's like why don't they just do it? But everyone was really good, I'd say a general message and we'd go do it, I think we could see the results from that.
"It was quite challenging not being able to watch the game from the bench, or from a different perspective, but it was a collaborative approach, the players in the team would also contribute quite helpfully."
Not only a chance to play at a representative level, Gupte hopes the weekend might have sparked Scorchers hopes for some players.
"I think that they've got the bug and they'll be looking to every opportunity now to play the higher level hockey," he said.
"I think they should be looking to the future to be pushing into the Scorchers side, and as the coach, that's what I was hoping for, I was really hoping to use this as an opportunity for some of the up and coming Wagga players to develop their hockey and and look to be strengthening the Scorchers side in the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.