Crim didn't stay out of jail for long after leaving for rehab that he didn't begin

A man released from Junee jail to go into rehabilitation then checked himself out and embarked on a crime spree stretching from Wagga to Albury.
Brodie Thomas Stoll was supposed to be taking up a bed at the Calvary rehabilitation centre when he began to run amok on September 30, 2022.
He was eventually arrested in Albury after police tracked his stolen car using a PolAir helicopter.
Road spikes forced his stolen car off the road - he thieved this from a woman at Wagga - and he scarpered over a nearby fence in Watson Street, Glenroy.
Stoll, 24, was committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury after pleading guilty yesterday to two charge sequences, one of those related to the matters from eight months ago.
That charge sequence involved counts of failing to give information leading to a driver's identification, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, not stop vehicle when directed to do so, receiving property stolen outside of NSW, second offences of disqualified driving and driving with an illicit drug present in blood and enter enclosed lands.
Stoll's matters will be mentioned before the District Court on June 30, when a sentence date will be set.
The court was told how Stoll, who appeared yesterday via a video link to jail, was released from Junee about 10.30am.
A public health service worker from Albury met him and took him to Calvary, from where he checked-out about 2pm.
Forty minutes later he confronted two people walking from their business with a bag containing cash and cheque book.
He tried to grab the bag but one of the victims pulled it away, then he fled.
Stoll approached a woman, also in Tongaboo Lane, and asked for her car keys but she refused and he ran off.
He then jumped into a woman's car and demanded he be driven to North Wagga.
She refused, so he pulled out a pocket knife and waved the blade at her before telling her to "get out".
Stoll, in the same car, fled police across North Albury on October 2, with number plates stolen from a Wodonga car yard the day before affixed to the white Subaru.
