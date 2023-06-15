Those considering a trip to the beach this weekend may want to consider going to the Civic Theatre instead, where a wide range of mysterious sea creatures will be on display.
For their 25th Anniversary show, the Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) will perform the musical six The Little Mermaid from Thursday June 15 to Sunday June 18.
The Little Mermaid is based on the fairy tale Den lille havfrue penned by Hans Christian Andersen. Since it's publication in the early 19th century, it has been the subject of ballet, opera, sculpture, and - most notably - film.
A Disney animated classic brought the story of a mermaid who traded her voice to walk on land with humans to a new generation, by pairing it with songs by Alan Menken, who is responsible for many of Disney's best known scores.
Adaptations have accelerated since, ultimately resulting in a Little Mermaid musical based on the Menken score hitting Broadway in 2007.
A rich history of adaptation and retelling has given the show's leads a wide range of influences for their own performance. They have used this to their advantage, creating a unique take on the show.
Aisha Farah, who plays Ursula, said she's been able to draw on Melissa McCarthy's recent performance as inspiration for her own.
"She's a beautiful actor and she plays it so well," she said.
"Ursula is a very confident character, and it's really brought me out of my comfort zone to be that evil, suave ... she's a very cool character, and very menacing.
"It's been really difficult, yet fun trying to embrace that into myself ... the villain is just so fun to play."
Rose Wickson, who plays Ariel, has drawn inspiration from across of the spectrum. She said looking at the way many other people have approached the role helped her better understand what the character is all about.
"I think reading that right at the start helped me with the mannerisms, and understanding how innocent she is," she said.
"That's also come from the original Disney one ... and in the new one with Halle [Bailey], and the way she portrayed Ariel as well.
"Bringing myself into the character is something they've really inspired me to do."
Both leads were bright and enthusiastic about the show, despite six months of gruelling rehearsals.
"It's family friendly - bring your kids," Ms Wickson said.
"Coming here would be an amazing way to show you support rural productions and rural music theatre."
While one might expect a TRAC musical to include a pit full of musicians, they might not expect how tightly, and expertly drilled they are - a credit to music and drama head Clare Brassil.
The set is above standard for a high school musical too, incorporating a mixture of physical props, and aquatic projection.
Together with brightly coloured, and cleverly designed costumes, they give the impression whole musical is happening inside a designer aquarium.
While Ms Wickson and Ms Farah may be centre stage, they are humble about their contributions, acknowledging putting on a show of this scale is a team effort.
"The cast would be nothing without everybody else," said Ms Farah.
"We're like a puzzle - you can't do anything without other people.
Thursday 15 June 7:30pm
Friday 16 June 12pm
Friday 16 June 7:30pm
Saturday 17 June 2pm
Saturday 17 June 7:30pm
Sunday 18 June 2pm
More information and tickets are available on the Civic Theatre website.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
