Thistledo scores his first win since March 2021 for David Blundell

By Matt Malone
Updated June 13 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:15pm
Thistledo (blue) powers through the heavy going to score a drought-breaking win at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith
VETERAN Gundagai campaigner Thistledo broke a two-year drought in style at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.

Sports editor

