VETERAN Gundagai campaigner Thistledo broke a two-year drought in style at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.
The rising 11-year-old proved he's still got it as he proved too strong in the Elders Insurance Benchmark 74 Handicap (1600m).
Experienced Gundagai trainer David Blundell suspected the conditions might have been too wet for Thistledo ($17) but he proved too tough, edging out Silverdale Chief ($5.50) by a nose.
Canberra stayer Wichita Warrior ($16) was third, while $2.40 favourite Sizzling Cat was close up in fourth place.
Thistledo had not enjoyed the winner's stall since winning at Cowra on March 1, 2021. He had 16 starts in between times and put the writing on the ball with back-to-back minor placings at Young and Wagga leading into the win.
Blundell was pleased to see Thistledo put it all together.
"The old fella knows what to do. I thought it might have been slightly too damp for him today but he's fit at the moment and happy," Blundell said.
"It was a good ride by Kayla."
Blundell said despite Thistledo's age, he remains a straight-forward horse to train.
"He doesn't know that, he still thinks he's three don't worry," he said.
"He's a good old horse to train. He lets you know what he wants to do every day, it's just a matter of keeping him happy, keeping some miles under his legs and he's happy."
Kayla Nisbet last won on Thistledo back in 2019 and was glad to see the old boy rewarded for his form of late with a victory.
"He's actually been racing really well, he just really needs things to go his way," Nisbet said.
"I thought the heavy track today might have been a bit of a concern but he flew out of the barriers, he got a lovely run, I thought we went a nice speed up in front and he just dragged me into the race from the corner.
"He did give a little bit of a kick, he sort of floundered late, he was on his last legs but he did enough to win."
Meantime, Albury sprinter Smiler Marshall ($4.40) took out the Toyota Forklifts Wagga Winter Sprint (1000m) on Tuesday.
Albury apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl continued her strong association with the six-year-old, who proved too speedy for his opposition.
Sandkuhl now boasts four wins and three minor placings from 10 starts on the Rob Wellington-trained Smiler Marshall.
Seventh Seal ($7.00) was two and a quarter lengths back in second, with Mouse Almighty ($14) a short neck back in third.
It was a good day for Wagga trainers on Tuesday with Doug Gorrel, Graham Byatt and Wayne Carroll all enjoying success.
Would Be King ($26) caused an upset in the Lime Leaf Catering Benchmark 66 Handicap (2000m). It was the first leg of a winning double for Nisbet.
Allaboutroy ($3.10) made it two wins from four career starts with victory in the George Carroll Kitchens & Joinery Class One Handicap (1300m).
Nats Enough ($7.50) was dominant when winning the Quickprint Wagga Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m).
