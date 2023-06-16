Henwood Park president Tony Dobbin has raised concerns for children's sport participation as the NSW government's Active Kids voucher program sits in limbo.
The voucher scheme, which entitles parents to two $100 vouchers a year for use towards eligible recreational activities, has been running in NSW since 2020 but has not been confirmed for renewal for the 2023-24 financial year.
Dobbin said the vouchers are key to ensuring sport is accessible to as many children as possible.
He estimates 350 of the club's 400 registered players are school aged children eligible for the vouchers.
"This affects every sport, it's a huge impact on us all, between 60 and 80 per cent of every club are school age children that could be impacted by this," Dobbin said.
"It makes the sport affordable, whether its soccer, rugby league, rugby union, AFL, netball, any of the winter sports and into the summer sports, it affects them.
"At our club we charge about $120 for a five or six year old to play, $100 of which the Active Kids voucher meets $100.
"So for a parent to put their child into sport, it's a $20 or $30 hit when they're at primary school, and that goes up a bit when they start playing competitive, but if you're a parent that doesn't get it and you've got four kids playing a sport each, they're up for $100, $200 per child, that financial impact on parts is a lot."
Dobbin said in addition to financial impacts on parents, if the vouchers aren't renewed there'll be a knock on impact for clubs, with expectations registrations would drop.
Understanding that without the vouchers large cohorts of children would be unable to enter sporting activities, he anticipates senior clubs would feel the stretch in years to come, when those missing children could no longer feed into the senior programs.
Dobbin said increased participation rates have benefits on clubs, future proofing them for years to come, and providing new volunteer pools to keep them running.
He's also concerned how reduced access to sport could impact child development.
"Sport is a way to engage with them, and gives them access to social skills, lets them try something new, helps build friendships" he said.
Wagga Swim Hub owner Brad Kahlefeldt is also hoping to see the program extended, and is confident of hearing positive news soon.
In contact with Swim Australia for several weeks now, he's been told to expect an announcement on the vouchers in the coming weeks.
Kahlefeldt said many of the students who attend his school are utilising the vouchers to learn to swim, something he believes is an important life skill.
"You get $200 per child, that gets you a lot of lessons, a lot of free lessons, so there shouldn't be an excuse not to come down," Kahlefeldt said.
Though he believes families will continue to prioritise swimming lessons as a safety skill if the voucher scheme is not continued, Kahlefeldt does feel they help keep children in lessons year-round.
"We're not on the coast, we're inland, but there's a lot of bodies around, we've got the river which is really dangerous, you've got backyard pools, dams, and things like that," he said.
"I think they understand the importance of lessons will continue swimming but I just feel as though, we need to put more pressure on (the government) because kids really need to learn to swim, it saves their life and I think parents know that.
"So we need to push and hopefully they can announce something in the coming weeks."
Dobbin said his club, like many, did self-fund scholarships when possible for families who couldn't afford to register their children before the scheme was introduced.
He feels that clubs may feel financial pressure if the vouchers were no longer available though.
"Soccer is completely not-for-profit, the only people we pay are the referees. As a club we were asking community members or people who we thought might be able to, look, we've got a family that can't afford to play, is there any way you can help us out," he said.
"Registrations have to be paid, it's for insurance purposes, and for the council levy, the less players we have, the more we have to pay per player and costs begin to spiral."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
