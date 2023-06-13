An inquest has been announced after a man disappeared under suspicious circumstances on a road trip from the Riverina to Queensland in 2021.
The Coroners Court of Queensland has announced coroner Donald Mackenzie will launch a pre-inquest conference into the death of Jeremiah Rivers.
The 27-year-old indigenous man went missing in Queensland southwest in October 2021.
He was last seen near Wippo Creek about 20 kilometres from Noccundra about 9.30am on October 18.
Mr Rivers had been camping with six others in the area as he travelled back to Darwin from Balranald in the NSW Riverina after playing AFL.
A spokesperson for the Coroners Court of Queensland said the pre-inquest conference is set to take place next Tuesday June 20 in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.
"At the pre-inquest conference, the coroner will traverse a number of matters including which individuals or corporations can appear or have representatives appear," the spokesperson said.
"[The coroner will look at] what issues are to be considered, which witnesses will be called, the length and place of the inquest, and the contents of the brief of evidence.
"[However], no evidence will be taken at the pre-inquest conference."
The suspected death of Jeremiah Rivers was reported to Brisbane coroner MacKenzie, for investigation in early March 2022.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
