Firefighters warn of winter fire danger risk after Wantabadgery caravan explosion

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 13 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 5:00pm
Fire and Rescue inspector Daryl Manson urges residents to ensure smoke alarms are installed and in working order. Picture by Madeline Begley
Firefighters are reminding people to put safety first just days after a caravan exploded at a popular riverside campsite near Wagga.

Local News

