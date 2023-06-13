Cattle sales halted indefinitely due to safety dangers

CATTLE offerings at Finley's saleyards have been suspended indefinitely amid work health and safety concerns.
Berrigan Shire Council, which owns the yards, has taken the decision in response to advice from its audit risk and improvement committee.
An audit, which involved an inspection of the site on Monday June 4, 2023, was undertaken and a report presented to the council on Friday June 9, 2023.
Mayor Matthew Hannan said stock agents, who use the cattle yards, were to be consulted as the council determined its next step.
"Council will now work with agents to assess the findings of the report and will have the saleyards open and fully operational as soon as possible," Cr Hannan said.
The suspension of cattle sales comes after the council sought expressions of interest to operate the stockyards.
They closed in April.
Cr Hannan said: "Council is now in possession of all information required to engage with those applicants who responded to the call for proposals.
"Having a professional body take on ownership and operation of the facility is our primary objective."
Cr Hannan said it was hoped a recommendation for the future of the shire's only saleyards will be on the agenda of the next council meeting, scheduled for June 21, 2023.
The last cattle sale was held in May.
Fortnightly sheep sales are continuing.
Cr Hannan said a report in 2020 had highlighted the need for a major investment in the saleyards to meet safety standards.
Some upgrades, such as powerlines being put on underground and new sheep ramps, had occurred but more was needed.
