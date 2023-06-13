The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 14

Updated June 14 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Interesting debate should help make up minds on Voice
Letters: Interesting debate should help make up minds on Voice

INTERESTING DEBATE SHOULD HELP MAKE UP MINDS ON VOICE

I understand and empathise with Russell Breed's concern and confusion over the pros and cons of the Voice ["Need for Voice 'unclear'", Weekend Advertiser June 10].

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.