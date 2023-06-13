Letters: Interesting debate should help make up minds on Voice

I understand and empathise with Russell Breed's concern and confusion over the pros and cons of the Voice ["Need for Voice 'unclear'", Weekend Advertiser June 10].
Now that Jim Chalmer's sensible Budget has been put in place, I am sure that the Labor government will begin to clarify their position on the Voice proposition that they have launched.
And no doubt that the rabid right wing media that encouraged the likes of Alan Jones to pillory and abuse Julia Gillard, will put their case too.
One thing's for sure, we are in for an interesting and forthright debate over the Voice issue in the Federal Parliament.
Such a discussion should help many Australians make up their mind in regard to which way they want to vote in the upcoming democratic referendum.
After reading Saturday's front page ['Mum's close call collision reignites push for lower speed limit", June 10], I wish Vicky Lisle all the best in her and Wagga City Council's attempt at getting the speed limit reduced at Belfrayden by Transport for NSW. When I was a councillor on Junee Shire Council, the council twice attempted to get the speed limit on the Gundagai Road entry into Junee reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.
The Gundagai Road section into the Junee submissions stated to Transport for NSW that the road has "T" intersections at Junee Tip, Junee Cemetery, Tathra Drive Estate, Bennett's Lookout plus private entrances.
Transport for NSW rejected both submissions stating it was not a dangerous section of road. A great case of city-based bureaucrats overruling locally-based elected representatives with a lot of local knowledge.
My local knowledge is that I live in Gundagai Road and about the 50km/h speed limit past my place and a lot aren't doing 50 kilometres either.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Various government departments and agencies have been embroiled in the PWC scandal, though there is one in particular which raises additional questions that need to be answered.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority has confirmed it has written to PWC seeking assurances that confidential information in river modelling contracts worth more nearly $28 million has not been shared.
So what does the MDBA have to hide in relation to river modelling?
There has long been a view that volumes of water recovered under the Basin Plan cannot be delivered downstream without causing significant erosion to riverbanks, as well as flood damage to public and private infrastructure.
An audit that confirmed these fears would throw the Albanese government's flawed water management policies into turmoil, as it would be pointless recovering the massive volumes it proposes, including the additional 450GL that has been demanded by South Australia.
The Basin Plan is heading towards a cliff. Is information held by PWC the catalyst that could push it off the edge?
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.