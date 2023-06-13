TUMUT playmaker Jordan Anderson is the leader of Group Nine's Weissel Medal approaching the halfway mark of the season.
In a low-scoring count so far, Anderson has polled eight points to lead by one from Gundagai backrower Jack Schubert.
Young's Josh Ayers, Albury backrower Isaac Carpenter and Gundagai centre Mat Lyons all share third on six points.
Anderson has played a major role in Tumut's four-game winning streak that has the Blues two points clear on top of the ladder after seven rounds.
Albury's Chris Manley leads the reserve grade best and fairest with 10 votes, two ahead of Young's Matt Murray.
Four-time Group Nine leaguetag best and fairest Emily Perrot is on track for a record fifth award.
The Temora ace is already on 15 points after seven rounds and leads Kangaroos' Lauren Joliffe by seven.
Brothers' Jackson Clarke leads the under 18 best and fairest on eight points. Brothers teammate Cohen Benson and Young's Riley Powderly are just one point behind in a share of second place.
The under 16 race is extremely close with three players all sharing the lead on six points.
Young pair Nick Cornelius and Hardy Glover, along with Kangaroos' Cooper Tuilakeba lead, with Southcity's Arthur Smith, Kangaroos' Jack Walsh and Cootamundra's Jai Willoughby two points back.
