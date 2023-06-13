Police are investigating a crash on a private property that left a man seriously injured over the long weekend.
The incident happened during the police road safety blitz, dubbed Operation King's Birthday, which began at 12.01am on Friday and concluded at 11.59pm on Monday.
Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds said there were no fatalities across the Riverina Police District over the long weekend, but an on-farm crash has left a man seriously injured.
"One serious crash on a private property ... is being investigated by the Crash Investigation Unit," Inspector Moulds said.
The incident occurred about 8.30am on Sunday at a property on the Alpine Way at Bringenbrong, on the NSW-Victoria border south of Tumbarumba.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said a ute rolled on the property with a 39-year-old passenger suffering serious injuries.
Inspector Moulds said Riverina police officers conducted 431 breath tests and 109 drug tests across the district over the long weekend.
"Of those, we had two positive PCA tests (breath tests) and 10 positive drug tests," he said.
"[A total of] 361 infringement notices were also issued, including 161 for speeding offences."
Overall, Inspector Moulds said most motorists were well behaved.
"It is pleasing there were no fatalities and the vast majority did the right things," he said.
Across the NSW Police Force's Southern Region, 1126 people received infringement notices for speeding and 47 people returned positive breath tests.
There were no fatalities across southern NSW. However, there were 40 serious crashes.
Statewide, there were 299 serious crashes and 14 fatalities, including 10 deaths linked to a bus crash at Greta in the Hunter region on Sunday night.
The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was charged and appeared at Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday.
He was granted conditional bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on August 9.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
