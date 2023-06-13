The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Drivers say lack of line markings on Wagga's Inglewood, Mitchell roads pose a danger

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drivers want Wagga City Council to install line marking on Inglewood and Mitchell roads as a matter of priority due to poor visibility concerns. Picture by Les Smith
Drivers want Wagga City Council to install line marking on Inglewood and Mitchell roads as a matter of priority due to poor visibility concerns. Picture by Les Smith

Drivers using two busy Wagga commuter routes have pleaded with the city's council to fast-track line markings on the thoroughfares amid safety concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.