Drivers using two busy Wagga commuter routes have pleaded with the city's council to fast-track line markings on the thoroughfares amid safety concerns.
Forest Hill motorists have voiced concerns about poor visibility along Inglewood and Mitchell roads, in particular during foggy winter mornings.
One fed-up resident contacted Wagga City Council last week, asking for immediate line markings on both stretches of road because they are "subjected to heavy fog throughout winter".
They said the lack of line markings meant it was hard to distinguish the lanes.
Sections of both roads have been rehabilitated in recent months and the complainant claimed they were told by the council seven weeks ago it was waiting for the road resurface to stabilise before the line marking was completed.
Works to renew and improve the pavement on a 2.4-kilometre stretch of Inglewood Road, immediately east of Mitchell Road, was completed in February.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The work was followed by the renewal of a section of Mitchell Road - one of the key distributor roads in the city's east, which carries a high volume of traffic, including heavy vehicles.
Ann Adams, who lives in the area and frequents the roads on a regular basis, said line marking was needed to help with visibility.
"For a road that goes to the airport, with people going there at six and seven in the morning and also at night, it's not good," Mrs Adams said.
"A lot of traffic comes into town via Inglewood Road and line marking would help.
"It's amazing how you find yourself looking for the lines in the centre of the road and on the outside during fog and the road can be very hard to see."
Mrs Adams said she was surprised line marking hadn't already been done given how busy the roads are.
A council spokesperson said a contractor had been engaged to undertake line marking across the city following the large amount of roadworks that have been taking place.
"The contractor will return to Wagga and begin line marking as soon as they are available, and depending on suitable weather conditions," the spokesperson said.
The council has undertaken a significant amount of road rehabilitation across the city, with a section of Bourke Street recently upgraded and other works continuing.
Residents can report concerns about roads across the city via phone on 1300 292 442, by emailing council@wagga.nsw.gov.au or lodging a request at wagga.nsw.gov.au/the-council/contact-us/service-requests
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.