Wagga's under 15s representative team have exceeded expectations with a nail-biting three goal win over Callaghan District to win the State Title on percentage.
Coach Amanda McLachlan said the experience was outstanding, with her team never backing down.
"It all came down to that last game and I can't believe that they held their composure so well," McLachlan said.
Keeping focus on their own game, McLachlan said she did her best to keep the team calm ahead of the final match without falling into distraction from their opponents supporters.
"They did the arch thing, and I was like just keep your eyes here, you don't even look at what they're doing.
"Because we beat them, we won on percentage, we had a better shooting per cent than they did."
McLachlan said high quality play combined with high quality umpiring in their final game made for a truly impressive display of netball.
Post-game emotions ran high, with celebrations and tears all round.
"They were besides themselves, it was really nice," she said.
After last year's State Titles were called off mid-way due to weather conditions, McLachlan said it was exciting to have a full weekend of top level play.
Unsure about their draw at first, McLachlan said it ended up a great weekend, with the draw pushing the girls to keep up their intensity right through the competition.
"They all definitely gave it their all, that's for sure," she said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
