Wagga Netball Association under 15s have won the State Titles

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
Wagga's under 15s won the division two Title. Picture supplied
Wagga's under 15s representative team have exceeded expectations with a nail-biting three goal win over Callaghan District to win the State Title on percentage.

