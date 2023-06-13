The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Crowds flocked to Junee for the 2023 Australian Highland Cattle Society Inc National Show

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 14 2023 - 2:16pm, first published June 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highland Cattle Show third place Novice Handlers David Komacha from Muswellbrook with Mackenzie the 12 mth olf Heifer and second place Tanika Butler from Bearii VIC with Lara Croft and first place Courtney Marson from Mia Mia VIC with Wee Peigi. Picture by Les Smith
Highland Cattle Show third place Novice Handlers David Komacha from Muswellbrook with Mackenzie the 12 mth olf Heifer and second place Tanika Butler from Bearii VIC with Lara Croft and first place Courtney Marson from Mia Mia VIC with Wee Peigi. Picture by Les Smith

For the first time in five years the 2023 Australian Highland Cattle Society Inc National Show resumed it's in person event after COVID-19 forced it online, with the Riverina it's prime choice of location for its big return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.