For the first time in five years the 2023 Australian Highland Cattle Society Inc National Show resumed it's in person event after COVID-19 forced it online, with the Riverina it's prime choice of location for its big return.
The national show travels between NSW, QLD and VIC each year, showcasing the vest highland cattle across the country.
This year it was held in Junee due to the town making such a good impression on society members in previous years.
Show convener Michelle Mann said the show was held in Junee in 2018 in which society members were left impressed.
"In 2018 it was held in Junee and the facilities were great, the show trust was great so we decided to come back this year," she said.
Next year the show will be held in Victoria, but Mrs Mann said it will be hard to beat this year's show given how well it unfolded this year.
"It was the biggest show to date in at least 20 years," she said.
"We had 60 head of cattle. That's huge.
"We had 22 exhibitors from OLD, NSW, VIC and as far as South Australia.
"The shed was very full."
It was also the first time the show comprised of three full days, commencing on Friday and finishing on Sunday evening.
"Normally it is a two-day show, but this year we held it over three days," Mrs Mann said.
"On Friday we had an education day which was really well received.
"It was a huge success."
Mrs Mann said they had a lot of schools visit on the Friday, with many of the children who came coming back on the weekend.
"We had someone from the Department of Primary Industries there to talk about cattle health and we had a lot of demonstrations which was good because there was also a lot of new society members and people new to showing there as well," she said.
There was also a Farmers Challenge held on Friday evening which said competitors go head-to-head in challenges including 'Pin the Tail on The Highland Cow'.
"We had a bit of a social evening on Saturday evening, we went to the Junee Liquorice and Chocolate Factory and our Saturday program included our handlers competition, the Calf Competition, Junior and Senior Judging," Mrs Mann said.
Among the lucky winners on Saturday was third place Novice Handlers David Komacha from Muswellbrook with Mackenzie the 12 month old Heifer, second place winner Tanika Butler from Bearii VIC with Lara Croft and first place Courtney Marson from Mia Mia VIC with Wee Peigi.
Lesley Harris from Framlingham VIC and Maeve also took our second place in the novice handlers.
"Sunday was our main show day."
While the biggest prize went to a handler from South Australia, one lucky Riverina competitor made it into the books.
Batlow's Wendy Lawman was a first time exhibitor who won Junior Champion Bull.
The event was not only a win for all those who attended, but for the host town and its community as well according to Mrs Mann.
"We had the Rotary Club of Junee on the gates and Can Assist was assisting on the grounds assisting and we like to put the money back into the community and keep it local," she said.
Mrs Mann said she the society was equally pleased with the facilities and the Junee Show Trust again this year as in previous years, rejoicing in an overall pleasant and memorable experience throughout all three of the days.
