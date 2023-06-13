TWO-time Hawthorn premiership star Matt Suckling is excited to help try and turn East Wagga-Kooringal's season around at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
Suckling kicked two goals and was one of the best afield in Coorparoo's 17-point Queensland Football Association (QFA) win over Mayne on Saturday and got through unscathed ahead of his guest appearance for the Hawks.
He will return to Wagga on Thursday in preparation for his one-off game for EWK against Temora on Saturday.
"I am very excited. I've probably been a bit nervous the last few weeks, obviously playing up here, I just wanted to get through and it all happened this week so now that the week's here, I'm certainly excited," Suckling said.
The timing for Suckling's cameo at his junior club could hardly be better as the Hawks try and turnaround a three-game losing streak.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Losses to Northern Jets, Charles Sturt University and The Rock-Yerong Creek have EWK in fourth spot, but only a game plus percentage from being outside the top five.
Suckling, 34, is keen to try and help turn things around at EWK.
"Absolutely. I've obviously been watching them closely as I do each year and it's been disappointing to see them lose their last three but I think it's a good opportunity this week after having a bye last week to try and get some momentum back for the back end of the season," he said.
Suckling made his mark at AFL level off half-back with his pinpoint left boot. He has been playing through the midfield and up forward in Brisbane and is happy to perform whatever role EWK coach Matt Hard asks of him against Temora.
"I've been in discussions with him throughout the year and we're not really settled on where we'll line up yet but I'll be at training on Thursday night so I'll certainly have a chat with him there and see what he wants to do," he said.
"I've had a couple of work trips and other bits and pieces on so I've missed a few games this year so the body's feeling a little bit fresh, which is nice. At 34-years-old, it's nice to have a few weeks off here and there so I'm coming back feeling not too bad."
Also in attendance at Gumly Oval on Saturday watching his junior club will be Temora's Luke Breust. He was subbed out of the Hawks' win over Brisbane Lions on Saturday with a corked leg.
Suckling and Breust will be joined by ex-Wagga AFL champion Wayne Carey for a sportsman's night at Gumly Hall on Saturday night.
Suckling is looking forward to what he believes will be an enjoyable trip home.
"Yeah it should be good. I obviously spent a lot of time out at the Gumly Hall as a young kid and I'm looking forward to getting back there on Saturday and having a beer with a few people that I probably wasn't able to when I was a little kid and catch up with some old familiar faces," he said.
"Obviously to have Bruesty and Wayne involved will obviously make for a good night. Hopefully plenty of people turn up and we all have a chat and have a good night."
Tickets to the sportsman's night can be purchased via the Hawks website, ewkhawks.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.