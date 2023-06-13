The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wagga men's coach hopes for full representative program next year

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 13 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Ben Sharp defends a Manly shooter in their day one game. Picture by Netball NSW
Wagga's Ben Sharp defends a Manly shooter in their day one game. Picture by Netball NSW

They've wrapped up their first State Titles and Wagga's inaugural men's side is already looking ahead to next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.