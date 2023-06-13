They've wrapped up their first State Titles and Wagga's inaugural men's side is already looking ahead to next season.
Pulled together just days before registrations closed in April, the side worked around the clock to build their netball knowledge and skill ahead of the two-day competition.
Coach Jacqui Sharp said the players ability to adjust their game to her requests without hesitation is outstanding.
"We weren't really sure what to expect I don't think, there were definitely disappointing parts of the weekend but overall it was just such an awesome experience for myself and the players as well," Sharp said.
"We got two wins for the weekend and we were pretty close in another three games we only lost by a couple of points, so it was really quite nice."
Sharp said reflecting on the weekend structure will be a big focus for the side when they return to prepare for next year's titles.
"This is just the start for men's netball," she said.
"Reflecting back on the games that we played, and the games that we were so close to winning but just didn't win in the end, it was all around structure.
"Those little things that, as females, things like timing and finding space, we learn that from five, six, and seven years old.
"We learn that when we start playing whereas these boys really haven't had that opportunity to have those trainings on timing and working out spacing and when people should run and where they should go and those sorts of things.
"Those little finer details, skills, and training means that next year, when we have an opportunity to have a full representative program, I can see us being really competitive."
With most of their preparation for the tournament involving all-female teams, Sharp said it was an adjustment for the squad to play against men, who have a unique netball style.
"There was a couple comments made throughout the weekend like 'oh we just can't throw those long balls like we we have been doing' and I said, yeah, I've been telling you that, I've been telling you everyone come forward to the ball," she said.
"It's another really simple netball skill that lots of people who have never played really struggle with, so they just had to change their whole game on the spot, on the fly and those boys were able to just listen to me and make the change and it's not perfect but they're able to implement what I told them to do, and that's all a credit to them.
"They just adapted and went about what they needed to do."
With the precedent for a Wagga men's side to attend State Titles now in place, Sharp is hoping to develop a full representative program for men in preparation for the 2024 titles.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
