Parents usually advise their children not to play with fire, no matter how beautiful or fun it looks.
In defiance of conventional wisdom, Wagga's flow artists are sparking up at Wagga Botanic gardens to get in touch with their primal sides, and each other.
Flow arts, are a suite of practices that use elements of dance, yoga and martial arts to create a sense of connection between body and mind. Often, flow artists use props like hoops, fans, poi, or staves.
There is significant crossover in the community with circus, or "carni" performance too, and it's not unusual to see performers embracing elements of perceived danger - like fire - in their public performance.
Fire also has a long tradition in dance, and physical performance, with evidence showing a variety of flow-like performances and rituals were practised by Aztec, Polynesian, and Jewish communities up to 2,000 years ago.
Jacqui Dwyer is from a dance and aerial arts background. She became interested in flow arts while she was recovering from an injury obtained while performing on silks a number of years ago.
She said that when she participates in flow jams like these, her props become an extension of her body.
"It makes you feel really good," she said.
"When you get into a really good session, It can put you in a really nice state of mind.
"It's really nice to connect with other people who do it too, so it can be a really fun social thing."
Organiser of Fire and Flow Jam Julia Erwin agreed. Ms Erwin, who performs under the name Hooly Dooly, said flow arts were about participation more than observation. She said the goal of these events was to grow the community, and get more people spinning, sparking and flowing.
"It started with My friend Emma Cantrell and I as a passion project," she said.
"We didn't have anything available to us flow artists that gave us somewhere to meet, share skills and passions with other people who were in the same industry, or just passionate about flow.
Ms Erwin, who is a hoop specialist, said skills were relatively transferable from one prop to another.
"I've been doing hoop for about eight years, and only recently started branching out into other things," she said.
"I've been getting exposed to new things through going to big scale meetups like festivals with different people in the same industry - circus people, carnis - people who do these kinds of things, and share these passions.
"Recently, I've been getting into juggling, and through my work ... I've been teaching circus skills like diablo juggling, balancing, and a few other things I've added to my tool belt."
While for many flow artists, the form is more about how it feels to be in the moment, and in one's body, flow arts have become increasingly mainstreamed as staged performance arts.
Part of this move in Wagga has been through Zana Aerial Dance Academy, who both Ms Erwin and Ms Dwyer credit with creating more legitimacy for circus and flow performances in Wagga.
"Their performances are always really high quality - just a lot of fun, and you're astounded at what they can do with their bodies," Ms Erwin said.
Zana Dance Academy will hold it's annual showcase on June 30 and July 1. More information is available here.
The Riverina fire and flow Jam in Wagga runs monthly, currently at the Riverina Botanic Gardens. More information is available here.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
