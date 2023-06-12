A 38-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a caravan exploded while he was still inside at a Riverina campsite in southern NSW over the long weekend.
Emergency services were called to Sandy Beach campsite about 7.15pm on Sunday.
On arrival, RFS crews found the caravan still on fire and set about putting the fire out, although the van was totally destroyed in the blaze.
RFS Junee district group officer Tony Clough said the explosion was so fierce it blew the windows out up to a 100 feet away.
"It was heard some kilometres away in the Wantabadgery village," Mr Clough said.
He said fortunately people at the scene were able to remove more gas cylinders out of the van and push a second caravan next to it away to avert any more damage.
It's understood the man, was visiting the area with family, went inside the caravan to get his phone when the explosion went off.
Riverina Ambulance inspector Eamonn Purcell said paramedics treated the injured man at the scene for multiple burns.
"[Before paramedics arrived] the local fire brigade was cooling him down," Insp Purcell said.
"Then paramedics took over care. He had second-degree burns to his face, neck, forearms and his hands."
The man was conveyed to Wagga Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
