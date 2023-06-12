Wagga Blaze juniors go undefeated at John Martin NSW Country Tournament

Wagga's under 12 representative basketball side has gone undefeated through the John Martin NSW Country Tournament to emerge victors in Bathurst.
The Wagga Blaze side easily defeated their grand final opponents Lithgow in a 33-16 smashing.
Coach Jodi Derrick said the side continued to put their all into every game throughout the tournament.
"They went from winning a game 71-1 to winning a game by eight, so they worked hard no matter what the score was," Derrick said.
"It was really, really good, you couldn't fault the teamwork, there was no standout person, they all worked so well together."
Though nerves started to build within the group heading into the semi and then grand final, after a few pre-game rituals and nervous toilet runs, the side was ready to take the court.
"The girls set their minds to it, there was nerves definitely, but once the grand final started, the other team came in really hard on it, and it was what we needed, a bit of a wake up call and once we got on our high, we didn't stop," Derrick said.
With plenty of excited cheering and a few tears following the final buzzer, Derrick said there couldn't be a more deserving side to win.
This is Wagga's first under 12 girls side, and the group has gone from strength to strength working with each other.
"They're all different personalities but they just get along so good, they've been supportive of each other and they play their games and take the mickey out of each other," she said.
Wagga also had an under 14 and 16 sides competing in Illawarra and Shoalhaven respectively, who each finished fourth in their division.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
