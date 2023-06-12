The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Wagga under 12s win every game at John Martin NSW Country Tournament in Bathurst

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Blaze juniors go undefeated at John Martin NSW Country Tournament
Wagga Blaze juniors go undefeated at John Martin NSW Country Tournament

Wagga's under 12 representative basketball side has gone undefeated through the John Martin NSW Country Tournament to emerge victors in Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.