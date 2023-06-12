Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing woman, who could be in the Wagga area.
Kiara Anderson, 24, was last seen on Griffith Road in Lavington on Tuesday last week.
"When family noticed she was missing, they notified officers from Murray River Police District who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts," a police spokesman said on Monday.
"Police and family hold concerns for her welfare."
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall with a solid build.
She has brown hair, and brown eyes.
Ms Anderson is thought to be in the Albury region or in Wagga.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
