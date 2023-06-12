The Daily Advertiser
Welfare concerns for missing Border woman Kiara Anderson

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 12 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:10pm
Kiara Anderson, 24.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing woman, who could be in the Wagga area.

