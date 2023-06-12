The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga Netball Association nabs two crowns at Senior State Titles

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 12 2023 - 7:51pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's under 17 netball side are division two state champions after storming through their Senior State Titles division undefeated. Picture supplied
Wagga's under 17 netball side are division two state champions after storming through their Senior State Titles division undefeated. Picture supplied


There was just one goal for the Wagga Netball Association at the Senior State Titles in Maitland this weekend, win, and they did just that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.