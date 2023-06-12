There was just one goal for the Wagga Netball Association at the Senior State Titles in Maitland this weekend, win, and they did just that.
Both the under 15 and under 17s sides have returned home as State Title holders after an outstanding three days of play.
Storming through the competition, the under 17s side never faltered and were crowned division two title winners after an undefeated weekend.
With their closest opponent three games behind them, the side had the title locked before they'd made it to their final game.
The only undefeated team heading into the final day of play, they never once looked like handing over a lead.
Meanwhile, the under 15s were stretched until the very last second to earn their division two title.
Though the tournament doesn't have a finals series, the luck of the draw had Wagga, then sitting second on the ladder, playing the undefeated first placed holders Callaghan District in the final round.
With just a one-goal loss on day one separating the two sides, the tight 'grand final' game had the Wagga side earn themselves a three goal win, and the title.
Live streams from the court showed a huge shoulder-to-shoulder crowd gathered around the game of the day.
Under 17s coach Rosemary Clarke said she is incredibly proud of her side and the netball they played.
Having set out a clear goal to be title winners and having discussed the possibility of going through undefeated, Clarke said there was a sense of relief among the excitement post competition.
"There's a sense of relief that you've actually done everything that you've set up to do and that you want to do," Clarke said.
"I think relief is one thing and pride, and knowing that they've achieved that goal, we set a pretty high bar, but to work through that, and we had talked about wanting to go through if we could undefeated, working that away inch by inch, closer and closer."
As they worked their way through the list of opposition teams Clarke said keeping focus was key, knowing that if they got too far ahead of themselves any of their opposition Associations could beat them. With such an impressive three day effort, Clarke said it'd be unfair to single out any one player.
"They're an amazing 10 girls and if you look at what's happening in each of the games, you've got someone different that shines in each one, depending what they're being asked to do," she said.
"Our whole thing was family and team and that's how they were working. It wasn't, you know who's the most stand out, they all had a job to do and I think they all did their job extremely well."
Clarke said she was proud to hear the positive feedback from spectators and fellow competitors about her side's behaviour also.
"It's lovely to hear the comments that have been made by other teams about how well they've warmed up and how well they've been on the court, and their whole team spirit," she said.
"I think it's well deserved, they've trained really hard and coming out undefeated is amazing."
The men's side also reached their goal of getting some wins on the board, with two wins over Blue Mountains and several close losses throughout the weekend.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
