Wagga City Council has won a local government professional award for an ambitious plan to adapt the city for the future risks of climate change.
Council received a highly commended award in the environmental leadership category at the Local Government Professionals NSW Excellence Awards for the Urban Cooling Strategy 2022-2052.
The awards celebrate outstanding achievements and promote innovation and continuous improvement within NSW local government.
The Urban Cooling Strategy 2022-2052 is a 30-year plan to help cool the city through sustainable future developments and adapting public spaces.
It contains a wide range of actions that Council and the community can take to help reduce the impact of increasing temperatures and heatwaves. It shows the cause and effect of things like roof and canopy colour on stored heat in all of Wagga's suburbs, offering plans for localised cooling mechanisms as the climate continues to warm.
Environment and community director Janice Summerhayes said it was an honour to receive the highly commended award for the strategy, which was adopted by Council in December 2022.
"This category celebrated the outstanding achievements by councils across the state in planning for and protecting the environment," Ms Summerhayes said.
"It is wonderful to receive this level of recognition for all the work put in by Council staff to develop this important strategy for the future health, wellbeing and resilience our local community to climate change, and the inherent risks associated with a warming environment.
"The judges commented on how they liked the collaborative work and innovation for considering our residents in developing the strategy for future-proofing this city as it grows."
The overall the winner was Byron Shire Council for its Main and Clarkes Beach Dune Recovery Project - Working with Mother Nature.
Ms Summerhayes said this would ensure Wagga was a suitable human habitat for years to come.
"This will make a difference to the liveability of Wagga Wagga for not only our residents and visitors to the city now, but for my grandchildren and other people's grandchildren as they become adults and parents themselves in this city in the future," she said.
To find out more about the strategy, visit the Urban Cooling Strategy 2022-2052 page on council's website.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
