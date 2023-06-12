The Daily Advertiser
Man hospitalised after caravan explodes at Sandy Beach campsite in Wantabadgery

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
A man has been seriously injured after he was caught in a caravan explosion at Sandy Creek campsite in Wantabadgery last night. Picture contributed
A 38-year-old man has been transferred to a Sydney hospital with serious injuries after a caravan exploded while he was still inside at a Riverina campsite last night.

