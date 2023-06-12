Letters: Salute to a letter writer who provoked people to action

The Daily Advertiser has lost one of its repeat letter writers.
Gerry Shilling died in May. A fitting memorial service was held for him last Friday, on what would have been his 92nd birthday.
Gerry wrote to the paper as he was passionate about his community. His letters were well researched and thoughtful. Written to provoke and spark action.
Gerry was passionate about family, agriculture, legacy and politics. He had an articulate voice. He was determined to do his bit to make the world, and in particular Wagga and Tarcutta, a better place to live.
Gerry will be missed by many, including the readers of The Daily Advertiser.
Denis Nickel wrote a very good letter mentioning murders, rapes, the stolen generation and so on (Daily Advertiser, 27/5).
However, all that was happening before 1770 and reported well after in the book by escaped convict William Buckley, who lived with the Wathaurong tribe for more than 30 years.
My one question to Denis is, who would he have preferred to colonise Australia if not the English? The French, Dutch, Japanese, Spaniards, Vikings, Romans ... the list goes on and on. The Russians are not being very friendly to the Ukrainians at the moment. No-one living in 2023 can believe that someone wasn't going to turn up.
Andrew Bolt probably gets as much hate mail as Stan Grant, but it is not my taxes paying Bolt's wage. The ABC is supposed to be unbiased. Our taxes paid Grant. It is supposed to be "our ABC".
I'm not sure why Gordon Murray (Daily Advertiser, June 1) wrote more than 30 lines saying Grant's "crime" was that he presented confronting ideas but was subjected to abuse because of his skin colour. Grant's comments made his bed, not his race.
An 83 per cent reduction in the Daily Advertiser comics. Outrageous!
Take a proper look at the total newspaper if you need to do some "pruning". For example, in Monday's paper there were about three pages of actual local news and nine pages of local sport. Imagine if any of the 6pm television news services did things that way?
On page 22 there's half a page devoted to "Big finish seals Tigers win". Who reads this - the 30 players and a couple of hundred supporters (being generous I suspect)?
Then there's the horoscopes and, on page 13, half a page of crammed "gallops information". Who reads this?
On Friday there was about 16 pages of TV and betting information. Who reads this with on-screen TV programs and the numerous betting apps? This goes straight into the recycle bin at our place.
In short, leave the comics alone and delete the stuff that just about no-one reads.
