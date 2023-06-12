Coach not feeling any pressure ahead of centenary celebrations, MIA Derby

Leeton United will celebrate 100 years of soccer this weekend as they line up for the MIA Derby.
Playing cross-town rivals Hanwood, United will celebrate the centenary of soccer in Leeton with all senior and junior games played at home on Saturday.
United coach Ethan Murphy said the side isn't feeling any additional pressure to perform, though he's anticipating a tough match.
"I wouldn't say there's pressure, for a lack of better word, it's always a good game between Hanwood and us," Murphy said.
"It's always a big deal, especially with the last two grand finals, I think it heightens it a bit more, it feels like we have the upper hand and we always feel like they feel they potentially might come at us harder."
Preparation for their first meeting of the year has felt unlike previous derby preparations Murphy said, with both sides fielding new-look teams in 2023.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"This year is a bit different because they're in a transition year too by all accounts, they've got some new kids coming through, we've got some different players playing different positions, so I think we're both in a very different stage to where we were the last few years," he said.
"This year I think neither of us know what to expect from one another."
Playing a 6:50pm game on Saturday night, Murphy is excited for the timeslot and said he'd like to see more games played at this time.
With most clubs training under similar conditions, he said players are acclimatised to the cold, dark weather and he's interested to see how they play under the same conditions they train in.
Speaking on their first training session for the week Murphy said it was the biggest session they've had all year, with plenty of players finding availability to train ahead of the derby.
Despite some more faces on Tuesday evening, he expects the squad to remain largely the same as that which took their field in their last game two weeks ago.
United juniors and seniors will all play at Leeton Sports Ground on Saturday, and Murphy hopes they'll help build a great atmosphere heading into the Pascoe Cup clash.
"I'm looking forward to it, I think club days are the way to go, it always adds something to it because both clubs get to support one another," he said.
"It's just a good atmosphere, we're all pretty keen."
Leeton United will play Hanwood at 6:50pm on Saturday at Leeton Sports Ground after a day of rivalry filled games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.