The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Coach not feeling any pressure ahead of centenary celebrations, MIA Derby

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:15pm, first published June 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fred Gardner attacks the ball during Leeton United's most recent game against Lake Albert last fortnight. Picture by Les Smith
Fred Gardner attacks the ball during Leeton United's most recent game against Lake Albert last fortnight. Picture by Les Smith

Leeton United will celebrate 100 years of soccer this weekend as they line up for the MIA Derby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.