Wagga is set to benefit from a $1 million grant to repair and improve the city following last year's flooding.
Wagga City Council has been awarded the state government grant which falls under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) and will help plug the recovery gaps left by previous assistance measures.
The funds will pay for various infrastructure projects not covered under other Essential Public Asset criteria.
Council's director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray said the funding was "vital" to protect the city and that it enables council to conduct "essential repairs and improvements."
"These projects will not only address the damage caused by the recent flood but also strengthen our infrastructure to withstand future challenges," Mr McMurray said.
The funds will go towards to several projects, including the Wiradjuri walking track, a North Wagga levee floodgate and pipes, the Gregadoo Main street drainage line, and repairs to the outlet wall of a floodgate opposite the intersection of Tarcutta and Tompson Streets.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
