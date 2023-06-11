The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Wagga City Wanderers lose at home after giving up 2-goal lead

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 11 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Wanderers' Jake Ploenges and Charlie Witt try to cut off ANU's Hugh O'Brien in the first half. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga City Wanderers' Jake Ploenges and Charlie Witt try to cut off ANU's Hugh O'Brien in the first half. Picture by Les Smith

There wasn't much to smile about for the Wagga City Wanderers as they made their way off Gissing Oval on Saturday evening having forfeited a 2-0 lead to go down 3-2 to ANU.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.