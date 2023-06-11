There wasn't much to smile about for the Wagga City Wanderers as they made their way off Gissing Oval on Saturday evening having forfeited a 2-0 lead to go down 3-2 to ANU.
Anticipating a tough game after their 4-3 win in round two, there was strong play down the field.
Wanderers came out strong in the first half with a strong goal from Jake Ploenges in the 20th minute opening scoring for the game.
Just 10-minutes later the first side had their first sniff of disappointment to come, with Nashwan Sulaiman exiting the field with a twisted ankle.
Though a player doesn't make a side, the removal of Sulaiman was a definite blow for the Wanderers, after his strong start to the season.
Coach Ross Morgan said he wasn't the only loss of the day.
"We suffered a few injuries today but losing Nash was probably key in the middle, he's really important, he's been important all year, we had to reshuffle and we lost our structure there," Morgan said.
The side managed to stay on track with Ploenges earning a second goal early in the second half, but the wheels began to fall off following ANU's first goal from a penalty at the 61st minute.
Morgan said it was difficult to watch the side give up their lead.
"Overall the 90-minutes was scrappy from both sides," Morgan said.
"We put ourselves in a good position 2-0 up with 35 minutes to go, but we gave away two penalties, players thought the decisions were a bit harsh, but we put ourselves in the position to give those penalties away.
"We've got to take ownership, it wasn't good enough to go 2-0 up and cruising, to then lose 3-2."
Attitude became an issue for the side Morgan felt, with the team slow to the ball and not providing second efforts deep into the second half.
"The work rate was there, but the attitude was off, and it ended up costing us," he said.
He wasn't able to pinpoint why the team were off their mark.
"Maybe a couple of weeks off doesn't help, perhaps seeing ourselves second on the table, we got ahead of ourselves, but (the loss) has brought us back down, so we'll turn this into a good thing and bounce back next week," Morgan said.
Though disappointed, Morgan credited ANU for their efforts.
"They're a good opposition, they're one of the top teams, and overall they probably deserved the win the way they played," he said.
High on Morgan's list to praise were Ploenges, Sulaiman, and the returning Nicholas Forsyth.
"It was good to get the ball to Jake, and once we did he scored his two goals, took them well, and Nick come back in after being injured and played really well after playing 23s," he said.
Home again next week before another small string of away games, Morgan is hopeful the loss might kick the side back into gear before they begin to travel again.
Wanderers will play Canberra Juventus at home this Saturday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
