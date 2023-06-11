An 11-title winning streak has come to an end for Southern Inland Rugby Union's men's team as they narrowly went down to Monaro 18-12 at the Brumbies Provincial Championships in Goulburn on Saturday.
Finishing their first game easy 77-7 winners over South Coast, an early pair of tries from Monaro in the second game put SIRU on the back foot early.
Playing just 40-minute games, there wasn't time for the local side to claw their way back.
Coach Michael Kanck said he would have loved to see the two teams play for a full 80-minutes, based on the level of rugby on display.
"We'd seen Monaro play South Coast and it was a tight game, so we had a lot of confidence going into the Monaro game," Kanck said.
"It's a 40-minute game, Monaro got the jump on us with two quick tries, and in a 40-minute game we're under the pump.
"There's no time to come back, we did come back and drew level, and then we were pressuring their line, pressuring their line, the final whistle went and we were a metre out from their line.
"The crowd were on their feet for it, we could have won it, we made a few mistakes, pushed a few passes we probably regret pushing but that's the way it ended."
Working with what he described as a balanced squad, Kanck said they didn't use their bench, but also stayed away from A and B teams.
"The effort of all players was pretty impressive, we didn't use the bench much per game, we kept it so that the guys could have full games," Kanck said.
"We split up our playing groups to be more about combinations and let the guys work with each other and with who they're normally playing with, they enjoy the football a bit more that way."
Despite the disappointing loss, Kanck said he's proud of the performance from his team. He's anticipating a good mix of selections from all three sides into the Brumbies Country team.
"I think there'll be a couple of guys from South Coast, they had some really impressive players within their team," he said.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it's fairly even numbers between the Monaro and Southern Inland teams that end up on the Brumbies Country team."
Kanck is hopeful the experience was a positive one for his team.
"It was a good showing, a really enjoyable day, surprising for Goulburn for winter it was a good day, and there were no injuries for us and I think the guys enjoyed the opportunity to play some quality football with some quality players from across the zone," Kanck said.
SIRU under 16s also played and had a win over the South Coast-Monaro side.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
