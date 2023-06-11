The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

SIRU win one, lose one at Brumbies Provincial Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 11 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Inland Rugby Union were unable to get up over Monaro after they found themselves down early in the game. Picture by Burney Wong
Southern Inland Rugby Union were unable to get up over Monaro after they found themselves down early in the game. Picture by Burney Wong

An 11-title winning streak has come to an end for Southern Inland Rugby Union's men's team as they narrowly went down to Monaro 18-12 at the Brumbies Provincial Championships in Goulburn on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.