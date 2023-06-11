Hundreds packed the Australian Clay Target Association grounds on Sunday as the city hosted its biggest display in decades.
The 55th Wagga Veteran & Vintage Motor Club Rally & Vehicle Display welcomed about 240 vehicles to its annual show and it was a special milestone for local man Ian Holgate.
This year marks 100 years since his vintage 1923 Gardner Radio Special four-cylinder car took to the streets.
Mr Holgate believes the car would to be the only restored one of its kind in Australia and said it was also quite a rare make worldwide.
"Gardner was an American company that only made cars for 10 years," he said.
He said during that time Gardner made a range of four, six and eight cylinder cars.
Mr Holgate originally bought the car from a club member for just $200.
"It sat beside my shed for a long time while I restored another car," he said.
"I finally made a start on it, but then I kept leaving it while I did restoration work for a lot of other people."
During the restoration, he recreated his own doors, repaired wooden frames upon which the car is built, installed the leather upholstery, and had it undergo extensive repairs to the engine.
After over 20 years of work and thanks to Mr Holgate's immaculate attention to detail, the car now looks as if it rolled off the production yesterday.
The Radio Special was finally back in working order by 2015 and has been on display in the years since.
Mr Holgate said the car was a step up from the base model cars, featuring a sports car style roof and a bumper bar.
"It was a bit more expensive and higher on the status ladder," he said.
Rally director Phil Hoey said the turnout to yesterday's event was fantastic.
"We had a great crowd," Mr Hoey said.
He also praised the "ideal" venue which "allows us to have special interest vehicles to come along as well."
Mr Hoey said the day was to about giving people the chance to see first hand the history of motor vehicles.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
