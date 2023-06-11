The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Love, sweat and gears on show as Wagga Vintage and Veteran Motor Club hosts biggest rally in decades

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 11 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Holgate's 1923 Gardner Radio Special drew attention for its immaculate restoration. Picture by Ash Smith
Ian Holgate's 1923 Gardner Radio Special drew attention for its immaculate restoration. Picture by Ash Smith

Hundreds packed the Australian Clay Target Association grounds on Sunday as the city hosted its biggest display in decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.