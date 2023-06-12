Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman says his side will take a week-by-week focus into the back half of the season as they look to make up ground on the six leading sides.
After a grand final appearance in 2022, things have definitely not gone to plan for the Demons this season as they find themselves with a 2-5 record at the conclusion of round eight.
Currently sitting two and a half wins out of the top five, the Demons would need to just about win every one of their remaining nine games to secure their finals berth.
Although faced with quite the challenge, Perryman admitted that finals wasn't currently on the radar for his side who are purely focusing on hosting Leeton-Whitton this weekend.
"To be honest we are not looking that far ahead," Perryman said.
"We've got to worry about the present, get some players back and get some momentum going.
"If we can get a bit of confidence back and get a few guys back in the team then I think we can challenge most teams.
"We are not looking too far ahead, we just need to get everyone up and about fit and firing for Leeton and go from there."
Perryman expects brothers Jayden and Matt Klemke to be back in the side in the coming weeks while said there was at least another couple to come back into the selection frame.
The Demons used the Kings Birthday general bye to have a refresh ahead of the clash against the Crows.
Perryman said there hasn't been a focus on anything in particular at training and said the main objective was to increase their consistency after showing patches of good football throughout the majority of their games in the first eight rounds.
"We are just looking to improve each week," he said.
"It was obviously not a great game against Griffith, but there are still positives that we can take out of the season.
"We just need to put it together as we've been in the majority of games apart from on the weekend.
"Hopefully we can just get a bit of continuity against Leeton and build from there.
"Some of the guys that have played only two or three games this year and didn't play many senior games last year are getting more experience.
"If we can keep blooding a few players into the side and get a bit more continuity then hopefully we can have a better back end to the season."
The Demons have undergone a fair bit of change in a small amount of time with only 12 members of their grand final side facing the Swans on the weekend.
Jimmy Kennedy headlines the list of departures which also includes Spencer Small while Perryman confirmed that Andrew Clifford and Brad McMillan would not be donning the red and white this year.
It hasn't been all bad news for the Demons though with recruit Kane Flack having a superb start to the season while Riley Martyn has also been impressive in his last couple of outings in first grade.
