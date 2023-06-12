Brett Stonestreet will be awarded the Medal for Public Service in recognition of his outstanding public service to the community of Griffith, where he has spent 12 of his 43 years in local government as general manager at Griffith City Council.
He was humbled beyond words when he heard he was receiving the accolade.
"To think there are people who care enough to nominate me is hugely moving," Mr Stonestreet said.
When he began in 2011, the council was on a downward trend in terms of financial sustainability. Mr Stonestreet and his team have since achieved stronger budget surpluses on an annual basis.
"Re-calibrating council's capacity was a challenge, as was re-instilling confidence in the community," he said.
"At that time the Murray-Darling Basin was kicking Griffith badly. Things have gotten a lot better since but if you ask anyone in Griffith, they wouldn't say it's 100 per cent. It's an ongoing journey. The community is hugely resilient."
Of the many projects he has been involved with, the establishment of the $28 million St Vincent Private Community Hospital is among his most cherished.
He has also been a driving force behind the Griffith Housing Strategy.
"No other local government area in Australia I know of has built a hospital so this was an amazing achievement," he said.
"Our Griffin Green housing project at Pioneer won't fix all the shortages in the city, but I think it will make a lot of difference."
He said there have been many colleagues who have mentored him over the years, particularly former mayor John Dal Broi.
"There are so many other individuals who have been incredible to work with," Mr Stonestreet said. "Unfortunately, it's impossible to list them all, but I owe them a lot."
He and wife Vicki have formed a tight bond with the community.
"What I love about this city is the spirit, energy, enterprise, and willingness it has to take a risk and have a go," he said.
"There are some 60 cultures that make Griffith their home. They all bring something to the table that makes this city what it is."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
