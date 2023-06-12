The Daily Advertiser
Griffith City Council GM, Brett Stonestreet, to receive the Public Service Medal in the King's Birthday honours

By Allan Wilson
June 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Griffith City Council's general manager Brett Stonestreet has been awarded a public service medal. Picture by Allan Wilson
Brett Stonestreet will be awarded the Medal for Public Service in recognition of his outstanding public service to the community of Griffith, where he has spent 12 of his 43 years in local government as general manager at Griffith City Council.

