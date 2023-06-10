Count on a laugh to ease the winter blues

I am a self-confessed big fan of comedy. Stand-up, podcasts, Tiktoks, Instagram, Netflix specials, movies, that bloke at the pub who knows how to spin a yarn just right.
I go to Riverina Comedy Club every month. I often put my hand up to help cart lights and set up chairs and pretend to know what I'm doing when there's a show out of town or the help is a little light on. I squealed a little when they announced the headliner for next month (spoiler alert, you'll love them... but if you don't, don't @ me).
I spend some time in Melbourne every April for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival - this year I squeezed in 11 shows in three days. Let's just call that research.
There's a piece of me that dreams of timing a Eurotrip to allow a stop in at Edinburgh during its Fringe festival*.
The TL;DR: I love a laugh. Who doesn't?
So I've had an absolute blast kicking around the Wagga Comedy Festival the last few days and it's been fantastic to see such a strong turnout. If you have too, hit me with your rundown of a pretty cool festival that keeps growing every year.
It's wonderful to hear people having a cackle or a full blown belly laugh, and to swap stories at the pop-up outside the theatre as you dash to or between shows. I also get a real kick hearing how much visiting artists seem to love what Wagga gives them at the same time they serve up sidesplitters.
To me, the festival feels like a little kickstarter into winter in Wagga - which we all know isn't always the kindest of beasts - and it makes me think about how much the seasons have changed the social landscape over the 15 years I've been in the city.
Yes, it's cold. And it's a bit gross at times because of that. But we are a really lucky place - we've got things like the Wagga Comedy Festival, and Festival of W looming as we get into the July school holidays, more outdoor heating at our venues, and more pop-up events hitting the calendar every year.
But back to now. What a long weekend we've been having, Wagga. There has been some really cool stuff kicking around the last few days, and luckily for us all, it's not over yet.
The reopening of Selwyn Snow Resort this weekend is also a great little reminder of how close we are to our own winter wonderland.
And speaking of how lucky our community is, don't miss logging back on to our website tonight, or checking your emails nice and early tomorrow.
We're about to celebrate the King's birthday, and with that comes the latest lot of honourees - I think you'll enjoy what you'll find. It's been a real pleasure for our team to catch up with some of Wagga's finest in the last few days.
Enjoy the rest of your long weekend - I've got a magic show to get to!
*this will probably never happen.... but you can dream, right?
