GOULBURN trainer-driver Brad Hewitt hopes Synchronizer can measure up to group one company after her maiden victory at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
After having one prior race start for Col Thomas back in February, Synchronizer ($3.20) made a winning start to her time with Hewitt at Wagga.
She made the most of gate one and enjoyed a cosy trip behind the leader before unleashing a devastating sprint in the home straight to score by four metres.
After only going a moderate tempo throughout, they sprinted home in a 27.4 final quarter to record a modest 2:00.1 winning mile rate.
Hewitt was not surprised by the victory.
"Nah she's been going pretty good at home and trialled well so I was expecting her to run a pretty good race," Hewitt said.
"She had a nice, soft trip but she did put them away pretty good. She was entitled with the trip but she went good."
The Art Major filly was purchased by Leeton's Mick Boots from the yearling sales in Brisbane last year. Hewitt broke her in and was happy to welcome back to her stable at the end of March.
He will now go about preparing Synchronizer for a trip to Queensland.
"She'll probably only have another start, maybe two, and then she's got to go to Queensland because she's eligible for a couple of group one races up there," he said.
"She's above average, she's not hopeless. She's obviously got to improve a fair bit too, taking on horses that class but that was a perfect run first up, a nice easy trip that didn't knock her around."
Lenneth ($41) followed Synchronizer into second place, with Pencil Me In ($3.40) a neck away in third.
Southern Highlands trainer-driver James Rattray enjoyed a winning double at Wagga on Friday, courtesy of Millies Creation ($6.50) and Lou Cee ($4.00).
