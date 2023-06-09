Harvey Thomas and Charlie McCormack will look to help the Allies continue their unbeaten run after being selected to face-off against Western Australia.
The Allies were 16-point winners in their opening game of the under 18 championships against South Australia and will be looking to make it two from two when they take on WA on Sunday at Thebarton Oval.
McCormack played a major role in the Allies victory against SA kicking three goals in the win and told The Daily Advertiser earlier this week it was good to open their campaign with a win.
The pair are two of 10 NSW-ACT players named to take on WA with Murray Bushrangers pair Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard from Albury Tigers also selected.
WA has quite a formidable side for this years championships led by Peel ruck Mitch Edwards, Claremont's Daniel Curtin, Subiaco midfielder-forward Koltyn Tholstrup and Swan Districts' Riley Hardeman.
