The Daily Advertiser
Harvey Thomas and Charlie McCormack have been chosen in the Allies team to face WA

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 9 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 5:30pm
Harvey Thomas will line up for the Allies against Western Australia. Picture from GWS Giants Academy

Harvey Thomas and Charlie McCormack will look to help the Allies continue their unbeaten run after being selected to face-off against Western Australia.

