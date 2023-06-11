The Daily Advertiser
Anglican, Catholic bishops Clarence Bester and Mark Edwards on Voice

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated June 11 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 12:00pm
Catholic Bishop of Wagga Mark Edwards wants to see courteous debate over the Indigenous Voice to parliament which will be the subject of a referendum later this year.
The head of Wagga's Catholic community is yet to find a personal stance on the Indigenous Voice to parliament but has declared he would be "appalled" if priests preached a way to vote on the referendum.

