The head of Wagga's Catholic community is yet to find a personal stance on the Indigenous Voice to parliament but has declared he would be "appalled" if priests preached a way to vote on the referendum.
Bishop of Wagga Mark Edwards was party to a meeting of his colleagues last month which resulted in a call for meaningful debate on the Voice.
"People of goodwill will end up on both sides of the debate and they're not evil because they're voting one way or the other way," Bishop Edwards said.
"Everyone wants the best for our Aboriginal brothers and sisters and they have suffered for so long, but is this it?"
Bishop Edwards said until he sees the final wording for the referendum question he will not have a position on the vote.
Regardless, he does not want his priests directing their flocks on how to vote and he does not believe such advice would be welcomed.
"I would be appalled if any of the priests tell people how to vote," Bishop Edwards said.
Catholic bishops have endorsed the Uluru Statement from the Heart which forms the basis of the Voice call.
Bishop Edwards' comments come after the Border's highest profile religious leader says he will be voting against the Indigenous Voice because he believes it could create "hell".
"My current view is that I will vote against it because if the amount of trouble it has caused so far is indicative of the trouble it will cause in the future it will be hell," Father MacLeod-Miller said.
He said he supported the welfare of Indigenous people but fears having an enshrined Voice in the constitution will form a "race card".
However, Father MacLeod-Miller will not sermonise for a no vote, saying it would disrespect his congregation.
Having grown up in South Africa and been denied the right to vote due to his skin colour, the Anglican Bishop of Wangaratta has an affinity with the proposed Indigenous Voice to parliament.
Clarence Bester spoke to The Border Mail after synod representatives in his diocese last weekend endorsed a motion put by Beechworth priest Matthew Healy.
It states the synod supports the referendum to alter the constitution to include a Voice and "encourages support for the change".
Bishop Bester said it had been put to parishes for consideration but they were not compelled to follow it, noting his Albury priest Father Peter MacLeod-Miller has indicated he will be voting no.
Asked his personal view of the Voice and whether he will be voting yes or no, Bishop Bester said it was "pretty obvious" where he stood on the matter.
"I know what it feels not to be counted and not to be heard."
