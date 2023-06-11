The Daily Advertiser
Women's history pioneer and Tumbarumba lady Anne Thoroughgood recognised with esteemed award

Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 11 2023 - 11:30pm
Tumbarumba stalwart Anne Thoroughgood has been recognised for her efforts to tell the story of pioneering rural women. Picture contributed
A Riverina pioneer in efforts to commemorate the history of rural women has been recognised for her efforts.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

