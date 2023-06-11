A Riverina pioneer in efforts to commemorate the history of rural women has been recognised for her efforts.
Tumbarumba lady Anne Thoroughgood, 88, has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal for her service to the social history of women in rural areas.
A founding member of the Pioneer Women's Hut Museum, located on the outskirts of Tumbarumba, Mrs Thoroughgood was taken by complete surprise at the announcement, but hopes the award will help further the cause.
"It will be great for the Pioneer Women's Hut," she said.
"Especially for [museum founder] Wendy Hucker, who had the vision that the museum should be about the ordinary lives or ordinary women in rural Australia, and not the rich and famous."
Founded in 1985, Mrs Thoroughgood said the museum started up because they noticed many plaques and memorials in rural Australia commemorate pioneering men, but often fail to commemorate the women and children who were just as much a part of the history as them.
"We chose to focus on women to fill that gap," she said.
"Their stories were not really being told in museums or on the plaques and memorials out in the country."
The museum also reflects the ingenuity of women in finding solutions to the challenges of looking after a family in early rural times.
Mrs Thoroughgood said when they began the conversation, people began to contact them from all across Australia, sending in many different items and stories.
Reflecting on the impact the museum has had since its inception, she believes it has helped change public perceptions of pioneering rural women.
"They did amazing things, when you think most of them came from the UK or Europe. It was totally different here and how they managed to do what they did, we simply do not know," she said.
Mrs Thoroughgood has also been honoured for her role in founding the Heritage Quilt Museum in 2011, and The Button Hut in 2022.
Over the years she also volunteered with the National Quilt Register, helped found the Glenroy Cottage Crafts, served on the Glenroy Heritage Reserve, volunteered with community transport and served as a past member of the Tumbarumba Golf Club.
Mrs Thoroughgood also helped to compile 'Memories of My Mother: Recollections of Everyday Life of Rural Women in the Tumbarumba District, 1850-1950.'
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
