Letters: Wagga council displays inconsistency over mosque development

Look out everyone: Wagga's mosque development (Daily Advertiser, June 7) will include a basketball court!
Council has approved the plans despite a chilling warning less than a fortnight ago that these insidious sport spaces invite "anti-social behaviour" (May 25). That sage advice was offered by a speaker, at the previous meeting, described as offering "expert opinion" to our city elders.
Moreover, at that prior meeting, council (rejecting similar development plans by the Coptic Christian church) happily heard arguments that explained how building Christian places of worship would "bring undesirables into the area" and that "crime will increase". Since that's the case for a church, why is it not the case for a mosque, less than two weeks later?
Cr Richard Foley eloquently explained that objectors to the mosque are "evangelical whack jobs" (June 7). If this is as articulate and civil as the Baylis Street bunker can aspire to be, what a lucky city we are!
Personally, I'm happy for our Islamic community and hope that the eventual mosque and its surrounds contain the beauty and aura of tranquility that similar structures in other places seem to reflect. I've only ever seen pictures so I'd be keen, as I think many others would be, to have a look at the finished work, if that's to be allowed.
But having a council capable of avoiding boorish hypocrisy and enjoying a memory longer than that of a goldfish would be an even bigger treat.
Ben Roberts-Smith is one of Australia's most decorated service members.
He joined the ADF and fought under our Australian flag.
He put his life on the line to defend the rights and freedoms for us and others. He has been awarded and decorated which are not given out lightly.
Most western civilised nations observe the rule of law, which gives everyone the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
This does not apply to some of our media and others. I see headlines calling Roberts-Smith a murderer and a war criminal. He has just lost a defamation case. This SAS soldier has been neither charged with nor convicted of any crime. It is just horrendous that so many people should condemn this man without proof, and they do it without knowing the full circumstances nor acknowledging that there is a difference between a war and peacetime situation.
I read that forests in the US are fast vanishing. It is common knowledge that the same situation exists in Australia.
It is extremely unfortunate that many humans do not seem to realise that by destroying nature we are also destroying ourselves.
