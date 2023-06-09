WAGGA Tigers forward Ben Kelly is free to play after this week's general bye after his report was thrown out.
Kelly was reported for alleged rough conduct in Tigers' win over Narrandera at Narrandera Sportsground last Saturday.
The particulars were an alleged sling tackle that left Narrandera's Blake Renet concussed. It was originally graded as careless, high impact and high contact.
Kelly was facing a two-game suspension with an early guilty plea but the report was eventually withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.
It is understood that Tigers intended to strongly deny any wrongdoing on Kelly's part.
It means Kelly will now be available to face Griffith at Robertson Oval on Saturday week.
